Tinubu Embarks On Working Visit To Paris

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday embarked on a working visit to Paris, France.

During the visit, the President would appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

He would also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

This period of reflection would inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.

Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion.

While away, Tinubu would remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities.

He would return to Nigeria in about a fortnight.