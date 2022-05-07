Tinubu Endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat For 2nd Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Lagos State and APC chieftain, Sen. Bola Tinubu on Friday, endorsed Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat for second term in office.

Tinubu gave the approval as he raised the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat at an APC Stakeholders’ Meeting in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy had built an unbreakable team to raise the bar of excellence in governance and service delivery in the state, with visible achievements and progress to show for their efforts.

According to him, such visible achievements earned the duo the opportunity to return for second term, and not a blank endorsement which many politicians seek.

Tinubu, a presidential hopeful on APC platform, said Lagos under Sanwo-Olu’s leadership had remained a state of pride for residents and other Nigerians who craved responsive governance and progress.