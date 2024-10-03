Tinubu Goes On Annual Leave In UK

Tinubu Goes On Annual Leave In UKFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.
According to a Press Release signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.
He will return to the country after the leave expires.
