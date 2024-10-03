W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Goes On Annual Leave In UK

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

According to a Press Release signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires.

