Tinubu Goes On Annual Leave In UK

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

According to a Press Release signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires.