Tinubu Govt Has Failed on Security – Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of lacking the political will to address Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

Kwankwaso made the remarks on Tuesday in Kano while unveiling the newly established 2,000-member Kano Neighbourhood Security Network. He urged President Tinubu to live up to his role as Commander-in-Chief and decisively confront the country’s security challenges.

According to him, the Nigerian military remains one of the most gallant forces globally, having distinguished itself in international peacekeeping missions in places such as Darfur and Liberia. However, he argued that the government has failed to adequately empower and motivate the armed forces to perform effectively.

“Today, many innocent Nigerians are being killed, and their killers walk free as if nothing happened. The government owes Nigerians an apology for its laxity in the fight against insecurity,” Kwankwaso said.

Reflecting on his time as Minister of Defence, he stressed that the strength, courage, and professionalism of the Nigerian military are not in doubt. What is missing, he said, is the necessary political will to allow them to do their job properly.

“Historically, the Nigerian military ranked among the best in the world. They served with distinction and returned with flying colours. President Tinubu should rise to the occasion, equip them adequately, and change the current narrative,” he added.

Kwankwaso further stated that if elected president in 2027, he would prioritise security by recruiting over one million military personnel to strengthen national defence.

He warned that any government that fails to protect the lives and property of its citizens has fundamentally failed its purpose and has no business remaining in power.

The NNPP leader also called on the federal government to integrate initiatives such as the Kano Neighbourhood Security Network into the national security framework, saying this would boost morale and enhance collective efforts to combat insecurity.