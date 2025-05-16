Tinubu Has Approved More Air Assets To Tackle Insurgency — CDS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Friday assured Nigerians that the military is committed to addressing the recent surge in insecurity.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the acquisition of additional air assets to strengthen the fight against insurgency.

General Musa made this known while briefing the State House correspondents immediately after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu and defence chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa.

He stated that additional equipment has already been procured to strengthen the fight against terrorists, who have intensified their attacks in recent months, particularly in the northern region of the country.

“Mr President has given a directive as to what to do next for us to intensify all efforts, collaborate with all our sister countries around us because it is the porous nature from there that is aggravating our own issues on ground.

“And so all our theatres have been enhanced, equipment has been bought and Mr President has given us much approval for air assets, and other aspects of security and as we said, it is not only the kinetic aspect, the non-kinetic aspect is most important.

“The President is also looking at discussing with governors for their own support by ensuring that dividends of democracy extend to the community to stamp down the issue of insecurity and we are working together,” General Musa said.

The CDS linked the recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria to a global push by terrorists and jihadists across the Sahel region, noting that the pressure on Nigeria is largely due to the porous nature of its borders.

He stated that the meeting with President Tinubu was held to review the overall security situation in the country, adding that the President is deeply concerned about the current developments and is determined to see them resolved.

He added that the security chiefs assured the President of their commitment and ongoing efforts to bring the situation under control.

The Chief of Defence Staff also appealed to Nigerians not to get tired of supporting the security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

He also cautioned citizens to be wary of fake news, citing instances where videos from other countries are circulated on social media as though they depict events in Nigeria.

The CDS expressed concern over such actions, questioning why some individuals appear to take satisfaction in the nation’s challenges. He warned that if Nigeria were to collapse, the consequences would affect everyone.

“It is important that we all cooperate with the members of the Armed Forces and security agencies. If we see something that is going wrong anywhere in the country, let us report, action will be taken, including our own personnel.

“If we see them doing what is not supposed to be done, we should report and action will be taken,” he said.