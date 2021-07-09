W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Tears, Tributes As TB Joshua Is Buried

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, July 9th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tears and tributes flowed freely on Friday at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos when remains of its founder Prophet T.B. Joshua were finally laid to rest.

Other eminent personalities, including publisher Dele Momodu, International gospel singers, Shirley Murdock and Byron Cage were also in attendance.



Details shortly…

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=65271

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us