Tinubu Makes First Appointments As President 

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Monday, May 29th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made his first set of appointments as the number one political leader of the country.

Tinubu appointed Ambassador Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) to the President.


Also, former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake was appointed as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada is the Special Adviser, Digital Media.



 

