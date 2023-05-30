Tinubu Makes First Appointments As President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made his first set of appointments as the number one political leader of the country.

Tinubu appointed Ambassador Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) to the President.



Also, former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake was appointed as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada is the Special Adviser, Digital Media.