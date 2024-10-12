W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Mourns As NNPCL Boss, Kyari, Losses 25 Year-Old Daughter

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Saturday, October 12th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Kolo Mele Kyari over the death of his daughter. 

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said Kyari’s daughter, Fatima, died on Friday at the age of 25 after protracted illness.

The President sympathized with Kyari and the rest of the family on the irreparable and painful loss.

 Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of  Fatima and urged the Kyari family to stay strong at these trying times.

 

