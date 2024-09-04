Tinubu Mourns Ex-President Yar’Adua’s Mother

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Hajiya Dada.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale

Hajiya Dada, mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on Monday at a venerable age.

Tinubu also extends his condolences to Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and to the many lives the late matriarch touched.

The President mourned Dada, yet extolled her legacy of compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and affirmed that the beloved and remarkable matriarch of the Yar’Adua family would always be remembered for the support, peace, joy, and comfort she offered to many.