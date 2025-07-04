Tinubu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness at the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai at the age of 61.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said the President condoled with the Rufai family, friends, and football enthusiasts on the demise of the inimitable goalkeeper fondly called ‘Dodomayana’ by his numerous fans and football lovers all over Nigeria.

Tinubu noted that Rufai would be remembered as one of those patriotic sportsmen who wrote their names in gold in the sporting annals of Nigeria and the African continent.

“I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia as the first-choice goalkeeper, followed up with Nigeria’s equally epoch-making, first appearance at the FIFA World Cup competition, dubbed USA ’94.

” Rufai was also a strong member of the team at the subsequent edition of the competition in France in 1998.

“Having started his career with Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1980, Rufai was one of the earliest footballers in Nigeria to go professional, playing in many European countries including Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands, bringing honour to the nation and opening a new window of opportunities for young footballers in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

“After he retired from active football, Peter, a Prince of the Royal House in Idimu, Lagos, set up the Staruf Football Academy, where he continued to inspire, mentor and nurture young footballers”.

Tinubu prayed that God would comfort all who mourn Rufai’s loss and for the repose of his soul.