Tinubu Not A Superman, Onanuga Reacts To President Tinubu’s Fall At Eagles Square

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the fall of his boss in the democracy day event held at Eagle Square in Abuja.

It is worth recalling that Tinubu went to the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day, however, he lost his footing for a moment as he was about to step into the vehicle

He, however, regained his balance and went on with the ceremony.

This development has sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians as some netizens slammed the President concerning the incident while some gave the president a soft landing as his actions were natural.

Onanuga, speaking concerning the matter on X stated that the fall of the president should not be the focus of the day.a pregnant woman in

He writes: “President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human, like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration.”

Also reacting to the incident on X, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, backed Tinubu’s fall as anyone can stumble and fall.

He writes: “Not Just President Tinubu, anyone alive can trip and fall; it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals.”