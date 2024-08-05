W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting, Hosts Security Chiefs

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, August 5th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has postponed this week’s Federal Executive Council to an undisclosed date, and will instead meet with service chiefs.

The meeting is expected to have in attendance the vice president, the national security adviser, all service chiefs, the inspector general of police, the comptroller generals of customs, and immigration, and the chief of staff to the president.

Reports indicate that Nigerians, mostly youths, are regrouping across the country for the fifth day of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests.

President Tinubu had on Sunday called for dialogue and an immediate end to the nationwide protests that have rocked the nation since Thursday.

Tinubu said his administration is ready to listen to and address the protesters’ concerns, affirming that he has heard their calls “loud and clear”.

However, protesters have continued their demonstrations in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and few other states

 

