Tinubu Reinstates Need For State Police, Pledges To Support Re-election Of Lawmakers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday reiterated the need to establish a State Police to enhance security across the country.

He also pledged to support efforts to reduce the high turnover of House members in the upcoming elections.

Tinubu made this commitment at the Presidential Villa during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the House of Representatives.

The President commended the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, for his exemplary leadership qualities and dedication to nation-building.

“I appreciate the impressive turnout, and this shows the spirit of unity. You spoke very well as a team leader; you are a very good leader. I am very happy with the representation I see here tonight, which reflects your consciousness and the richness of your leadership. I thank you for speaking so well.

“I will do everything within our party’s power. In several constituencies, there are rotational arrangements. I wish that everyone would return.”

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economy, stating that better days lie ahead.

“It was initially very difficult for many to understand the direction of my thinking, but I am glad we are out of the dark tunnel. Many even thought we could reverse the subsidy removal. The tension has subsided.

“I am proud of you. You collaborated with me, and today those challenges are over,” he added.

In his own remarks, Abbas thanked Tinubu for continuing the tradition of hosting members for the breaking of fast, noting that the coincidence of Ramadan and Lent this year was very significant and unique.

He lauded the President for providing visionary leadership, which has become evident to all.

“This is the first time that every member here, whether in the majority or minority, believes in what you are doing; believes in your government’s policies.

“In the first year, when you laid out your plans for the country, some people viewed them with pessimism. But with the economy improving, inflation decreasing, agricultural activities rising, and other positive economic indicators, Nigeria is on the right track. Many now see you as a Messiah,” the Speaker stated.

According to him, every administration uses its first term to correct the mistakes of previous ones, affirming that “we have not seen the best of you yet, which we all expect to see in your second term in 2027, as you now understand the magnitude of our challenges.”

The Speaker also sought Tinubu’s support for the return of members, lamenting that when up to 80% of National Assembly members do not return after elections, it undermines legislative continuity, as new members must undergo lengthy learning processes