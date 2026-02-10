Tinubu Says Economic Reforms Are Beginning to Show Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu says his administration’s economic reforms are starting to produce positive results, pointing to improved macroeconomic stability and higher federal allocations to states and local governments.

Tinubu made the remarks on Monday while declaring open the two-day National Economic Council (NEC) conference in Abuja. The conference is themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan.”

Addressing participants, the president acknowledged that Nigeria is still facing several challenges, including economic imbalances, infrastructure gaps, unemployment, poverty, climate risks, and limited government revenue. However, he said the resilience and creativity of Nigerians remain a major strength.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have undertaken bold and necessary reforms to stabilise the economy, restore confidence and lay the foundation for long-term growth,” Tinubu said.

He described the reforms as efforts aimed at delivering prosperity, dignity, and opportunity to Nigerians, adding that they support cooperation between the federal, state, and local governments.

Tinubu said recent monetary policy reforms have begun to deliver positive outcomes and have also gained international recognition. He highlighted improved revenue distribution as one of the administration’s key achievements.

“States and local governments now receive increased and more predictable federal allocations, improving their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure and deliver social services,” he said.

The president added that his government has worked to strengthen macroeconomic stability through better revenue performance, stronger public financial management, and closer fiscal coordination.

He also said infrastructure development has been prioritised in areas such as transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing, and irrigation, describing infrastructure as essential for inclusive economic growth.

Tinubu further noted that the administration has expanded social investment and human capital programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable households, youths, women, and small businesses.

According to him, the combined impact of these measures shows the government’s commitment to inclusive national development and long-term economic stability.