Tinubu To Service Chiefs: No More Excuses, It’s Time To Defeat Terrorists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to intensify efforts to defeat terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across the country, stressing that Nigerians expect results, not excuses.

Tinubu gave the charge on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, following the decoration of the service chiefs with their new ranks.

“We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal.

“Nigerians expect results, not excuses. I also urge you to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous. Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary,” the President said.

Tinubu tasked the new military chiefs to dismantle the activities of emerging armed groups that have regrouped in some parts of the country:

“Security threats are constantly evolving and mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South.

“We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right at the head.”

He assured the armed forces of the Federal Government’s readiness to support their efforts, reiterating that the safety and security of Nigerians remain paramount for national development.

The President commended the courage and commitment of the military and their families for their sacrifices to the nation.

“Over the years, our military has remained steadfast in defending our nation’s territorial integrity, with many soldiers paying the supreme price for their service. Their sacrifices will not be in vain.

“We have restored peace to many areas previously under siege, rescued countless kidnapped citizens, and significantly diminished the capacity of terror groups.

“There were times when terrorists and armed marauders held significant portions of our land; this is no longer the case,” the President said.

He urged the service chiefs to ensure synergy and provide exemplary leadership in all their operations.

“I advise you to work together as a team. Compare notes, exchange information effectively, and follow up proactively to ensure a seamless process. Work with other security agencies and defeat this enemy once and for all. We need to clean them up, clear them out. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done.” Tinubu said.

Responding on behalf of the service chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, thanked the President for finding them worthy of the appointments.

Oluyede urged Nigerians to support the military in the campaign to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and rid the country of terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities.

He also assured the President of their determination to keep the country safe.

“Security should be our business, but without the support of Nigerians, we can hardly achieve anything. I want to encourage Nigerians of all ethnicities to support us, and ultimately, we will make Nigeria a safer place. That’s our promise to you,” he said

The Service Chiefs who were promoted and decorated with their new ranks were Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

The ceremony at the Council Chambers was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, his deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola.

Also present were the Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; Jigawa, Umar Namadi; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Head of the Civil Service, Esther Didi Walson-Jack; Chairman of Defence Committees in the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Babajimi Benson; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.