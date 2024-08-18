Tinubu’s Palliatives Turning Nigerians Into Beggars –Afe Babalola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), have stated that the distribution of food palliatives by President Bola Tinubu’s government is making Nigerians to become beggars.

It could be recalled that in order to curtail the hardship of the Tinubu’s administration, the government gave out lots of palliative packages to poor Nigerians. Also, 20 trucks of rice were distributed to each of the 36 states in the country.

Reacting to this development, Babalola stated that these interventions are further impoverishing the citizens and he tasked the government to be fixated with solving the issue of security and job creation in the country.

Speaking in the visit from the Prestige Sisters League, the legal luminary stated that the due to the hunger and insecurity in the country, many farmers have abandoned their farms out of fear.

He said: “Those who are complaining about hunger are doing so sincerely. They are hungry. A hungry man can go to any length to show his anger.

“We do not need anybody to tell us that there is hunger in the country. The protest was genuine and the government should listen to them.

“The duty of the government is the welfare of the people. The problem we have now is that people cannot move freely.

“They have abandoned the farms. People are being killed in their farms and everybody wants to stay where they are safe. It is because the government has failed in this regard that we have hunger.

“It is wrong for the government to be sharing garri, beans and rice as palliatives. They are turning the people into beggars. The government that is giving the people rice and beans is leading us to poverty.

“The government is discouraging people from working, whereas, the government must provide an enabling environment for people to work and feed themselves.”