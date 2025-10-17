Tiwa Savage Says She’s Open To Marriage Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has talked about her present dating and marital concerns.

Savage, who is a mother of one, stated that she is at a point in her life where her prospective suitors are either in their 50s or married.

Speaking in a recent episode of the American podcast, Air Service, Savage disclosed that her present reality has made her open to being a second wife.

“If I meet somebody who can really marry me, they are either in their 50s or already married. So, I don’t know. Maybe I can be a second wife. I think so. I could be a second wife,” she said.

The singer stated that as a second wife, she wouldn’t be problematic to her co-wife, saying that she is respectful and would be focused on work.

“I think I can go along with the first wife, and she’s going to love me because I’m not going to be troublesome. I’m going to be going on tours, and I’m not really going to stress you. I’m very respectful, I know that you are the first wife and would accord you that respect,” she added.

It is worth recalling that Tiwa Savage was married to music executive Tunji Balogu,n better known as TBillz, between 2013 and 201,8 and the duo has a son together.

However, the marriage ended after both of them accused each other of infidelity.