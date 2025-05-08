Trump Congratulates New Pope, Says Its Honor To “Our Country”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – United States President, Donald Trump, has congratulated Robert Cardinal Prevost on his election as the new pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prevost, who chose the name Leo XIV, became the first American pope in the church’s history.

Leo was announced pope on Thursday evening, a few hours after white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney in Rome.

It was on Wednesday that the conclave gathered to elect a new pope.

Reacting to the development, Trump stated that it is an honour that the new papal head is the first American in the role.

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country,” he added in a Truth Social post shortly after the Vatican’s announcement.

“I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

It is worth recalling that a few days before the Vatican’s conclave to elect Pope Francis’s successor, Trump uploaded an AI-generated image of himself adorning papal attire on his social media platform.

He also joked that he would “love to be pope” and that it would be his “number one choice”.

The US president’s actions sparked outrage as many accused him of insensitivity.