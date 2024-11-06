Trump: ‘if We Win Pennsylvania, We Win Whole Deal’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump has told a local radio station in Pennsylvania that if he wins the key state he will win “the whole deal.”

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole deal,” Trump told the Rich Zeoli Show on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

“We’re going to make this country greater than ever before, but you have to stay in line,” Trump continued.

“And don’t let them slow you. You have an absolute legal right and get that vote in because if we win Pennsylvania, if we win the good old Commonwealth, we’re going to win the whole thing. We win everything,” Trump said.

Pennsylvania is seen by both Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, as must-win as they both seek to capture the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Victory in the north-eastern state would give either of them 19 electoral votes – the most of any of the seven so-called swing states that are likely to determine who goes to the White House.

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 pm (0100 GMT) but voters in line at that time will still be allowed to cast their ballots. (dpa/NAN)