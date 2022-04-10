Tunde Bakare Joins 2023 Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has joined the list of aspirants vying for the presidency in 2023.

Bakare declared this at a virtual meeting on Saturday.

“I have a vision of a New Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the 16th president of my beloved nation, Nigeria,” he said.

The declaration is coming about six months after President Muhammadu Buhari received Bakare at the villa where his former running mate confided in him on his next political move.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential elections under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).