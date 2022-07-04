Two Catholic Priests Abducted In Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a week after the priest of St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo North Senatorial District, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, 41, was abducted and killed, two Catholic clerics, Rev. Fathers Udo Peter and Philemon Oboh, have been abducted in the state.

Rev. Fr. Peter is of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Uromi while Rev. Fr. Oboh is of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha, both of the Catholic Diocese of Uromi.

Our reporter learnt yesterday that the priests were travelling from Benin to Uromi when they were abducted along the Benin-Auchi-Abuja Expressway on Saturday.

The Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Bishop Donatus Ogun, according to one of his aides, who answered the call, said he was in a crucial meeting and would not be able to speak with our reporter.

A childhood friend of Rev. Fr. Oboh, Mr. Fred Itua, confirmed the abduction.

“Rev. Fr. Oboh is a priest, who does not have money. His abduction is unfortunate, disheartening and traumatizing,” he said, pleading with the kidnappers to release the priests unconditionally.

The kidnappers had not contacted the family or church at press time.