UN Int’l Peace Day: Institute, Ugwuanyi, Others Harp On Need For Peace In World

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria joins other nations of the world to commemorate this Year’s United Nations (UN) international peace day, the Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies (IPCDS) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has posited that there can be no meaningful development in any Society, Nigeria inclusive, without peace and security.

It equally stated that peace could only be achieved in Nigeria and world at large if there is justice, truth, equity, and fair play.

The institute therefore, advocated for more peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity and religion, adding “we achieve peace by practicing and doing it.”

Speaking at the occasion which was graced by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Enugu state University of Science and Technology ESUT, Professor Aloysius Micheal Okolie, Wednesday in Enugu, Director of the institute, Professor. Felix Asogwa, noted that injustice, and discrimination had over the years done serious harm to nations of the globe including Nigeria.

He said this year’s theme, “End Racism and Build Peace” was apt, going by the alarming rate of insecurity and crisis bedeviling nations of the world, including Nigeria.

The erudite professor, further emphasized the need for people to form the habit of mingling with each other without recourse to any form of discrimination be it ethnicity, religion, and ideology, so as to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

He, however, called on the government at all levels to always ensure fairness, equity and justice in all they do which in turn would guarantee peace and development.

“Today is international peace day as declared by United Nation Organization, (UN), the leading international agency that propagate the whole idea of Peace with a theme, “End racism and build peace.

“The Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies, Enugu State University of Science and Technology ESUT, as a leading Institute in the country in the area of peace, conflict management and development decided to key into the UN mandate and mission in projecting the ideals of global peace and security by joining to celebrate this year’s International Peace day.

“Like all the presenters and discussants, have noted, racism is not all about skin or hair colour but about how you accept to mingle with your fellow man without recourse to any form of discrimination whether in terms of ethnicity, religion, ideology, or where you’re coming from.

In his remark, Enugu State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who spoke through Secretary to the State government, SSG, professor Simon Otuanya, applauded the Institute for joining the global world to celebrate the international peace day.

“And more importantly, in realising how important, appropriate and clear the theme, “End racism and build peace” in our neighborhood and community”, the governor, reinstated his administration’s commitment in ensuring peace and security in the state.

While assuring that the state government would continue to partner with the Institute in promoting peace in the state, he urged the people to embrace peace, adding that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“I thank the Institute for the award given to me today. I must commend you for joining the global world to commemorate the International Peace day considering how important the theme for today’s celebration is to our people. I enjoin everyone to embrace peace, as government of Enugu State have been building on peace and security.

“The state received an award last year as the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria by the effort from our working governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” he said.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of a posthumous awards to Late Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Michael Okpara, which was received by his son, Uzodimma Okpara, late Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Micheal Eneje, Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese Aloysius Agbo, retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice C.C Nweze, Justice A. A Nwobodo and a staff of Enugu Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Rita Okwor who received the award of IPCDS star of the year for her commitment to duty.