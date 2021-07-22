United States Supports Ethiopia With 453,600 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Government has donated 453,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to further support the fight against the virus in Ethiopia.

This is coming in line with the U.S. government’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donated vaccines are part of the U.S. pledge to initially provide 25 million doses to Africa of 80 million doses globally.

A statement by the American Embassy in Ethiopia said the U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union and Africa CDC on the country allocations and the vaccine doses arrived via COVAX in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia on Monday.

This donation, according to the statement, will help protect the Ethiopian people from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and begin reducing barriers to building back Ethiopia’s economy.

Ambassador of the United States of America to Ethiopia, Geeta Pasi said: “Ventilators, medicine, test kits, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment….and today, we are proud to add vaccines to the list of support that the American people are providing Ethiopia to save lives in the fight against COVID-19”.

Pasi noted that the 453,600 doses are part of the U.S. commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply to the world, adding that the U.S. government will continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide.

“As President Biden has said, the United States will serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the world. We firmly believe that, working together, we can defeat COVID-19”, he added.

He also added that the President has demonstrated his administration’s focus and determination from the onset to attack the virus globally.

President Biden said “this is about our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can – and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners”.























