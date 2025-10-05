UNN Says Tinubu Minister’s Degree Certificate Is Fake

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation , Science and Technology, Chief Nnaji may have landed in trouble, as the university of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has disowned his degree academic Certificate, saying it’s fake.

It would be recalled that the said certificate had been under controversy for quite a long time, until UNN made the declaration weekend.

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State had recently during their meeting accused the Minister of parading a fake certificate, asking the University UNN authorities to verify his academic records.

The school management has now responded to an enquiry by Premium Times, declaring the Ministers certificate as fake.

It said the supposed Bachelor of Science degree certificate presented by the minister was not issued by the school as he (Nnaji) did not complete his studies at the institution and was never awarded a degree.

Response to an enquiry by PREMIUM TIMES, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Professor Simon U. Ortuanya, revealed that although Mr. Nnaji was admitted in 1981, he failed to complete his programme and was never issued a certificate.

“We refer to your letter dated 29 September 2025 in respect of the above subject matter:

“We can confirm that Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with Matriculation Number 1981/30725, was admitted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

“From every available records and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Flowing from above, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka DID NOT and consequently, COULD NOT have issued the purported certificate, or at all, in July 1985 to Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology.

“This conclusion is also in consonance with an earlier letter dated May 13, 2025, ref. No. RUN/SR/R/V, issued by the University to the Public Complaints Commission in respect of the same subject matter (copy attached),” Mr. Ortuanya wrote in a letter dated October 2, 2025.

The Minister is yet to respond to the development as at the time of filing this report.