US Has Captured Venezuelan President Maduro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flown him out of the country following military strikes on Venezuela.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump said the US carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela and that Maduro and his wife were captured during the operation.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump wrote. He added that the operation was carried out with the support of US law enforcement and that more details would be provided at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier on Saturday, explosions were reported in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, with residents reporting loud blasts.

Trump has repeatedly accused the Maduro government of involvement in drug trafficking and working with criminal gangs. He has also warned in recent months that the US was preparing to take military action against alleged drug networks in Venezuela.

In October, Trump said he had authorised the CIA to operate inside Venezuela to curb illegal migration and drug trafficking. The strikes followed months of US military buildup in the region, including the deployment of warships in the Caribbean.

The US has also recently seized oil tankers and targeted boats it says were being used to transport drugs off the Venezuelan coast.

The Venezuelan government has consistently denied the allegations against President Maduro. As of the time of this report, Venezuelan authorities have not confirmed Trump’s claim that Maduro has been captured.