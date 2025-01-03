Borno Urban Planning Bans Street Hawking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BSUPDB) has banned street hawking and other illegal activities in Maiduguri metropolis.

The General Manager of the board, Mr Limán Mustapha, in a statement on Friday, said the ban was in accordance with the Borno State Urban Planning and Development Law of 2002.

He said the board banned street hawking, operation of tricycle operators and generator mechanics around Post Office and Monday Market areas of Maiduguri.

Mustapha said the board also banned any activity on pedestrian walkways, junctions and roundabouts, sale of engine oil on the road reservations, dumbing of sand or building materials and mixing of cement on the roads as well as construction of boreholes by the roadsides.

The manager said that those affected by the order had been asked to vacate the occupied sites with immediate effect.

“The board has no alternative but to arrest and prosecute defaulters in a court of law,” adding that the measure would ensure a clean, safe and organise urban environment in Maiduguri and other parts of the state.

He called on residents and business owners to comply with the ban to avoid legal action. (NAN)