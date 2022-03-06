US To Offer Kyari Legal Representation, Keeps Mute On Extradition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of Justice of the United States of America has declined comments on the planned extradition of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The justice department, however, reiterated that Kyari is facing charges filed in 2021 which led to his indictment, adding that he would be offered legal representation in the US.

In an email to an inquiry sent, Thom Mrozek, the Director of media relations of the United States Attorney’s Office said, “ We will not have any comment in relation to a pending extradition request for any defendant.

“In relation to Mr Kyari, he already faces charges that we filed last year in Los Angeles after a federal grand jury issued an indictment.

“I can tell you that all criminal defendants in the United States are entitled to legal representation.”

African Examiner had reported that Kyari was suspended in July 2021 by the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and four others; AbdulRahman Juma (Abdul); Vincent Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Fashola (Morayo); and Bolatito Agbabiaka (Bolamide).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had alleged that Hushpuppi paid $20,600 to two bank accounts allegedly provided by Kyari on January 20, 2020.

FBI Special Agent, Andrew Innocenti, said he obtained voice calls and WhatsApp conversations between Kyari and Hushpuppi, adding that Hushpuppi also paid the police officer N8m or $20,600 for the arrest and detention of a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent.

African Examiner had also reported how the suspended DCP had been detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency since February 14,2022 for attempting to sell 25kg of cocaine which was seized from some drug dealers.

The NDLEA had also accused him of being a drug kingpin.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a statement by his Media Aide, Umar Gwandu, last week stated that the Nigerian government was willing to extradite Kyari to the United States where he has been indicted for his role in an international fraud involving Hushpuppi.

The NDLEA revealed that it had filed eight counts against Kyari before a Federal High Court on Monday and that Kyari would be arraigned on March 7.

Punch