VeryDarkMan Slams Governor Alia Over Unpaid ₦1.2bn Car Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Social media influencer, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has called out Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State for his alleged failure to pay for luxury vehicles worth about ₦1.2bn supplied to the Benue State Government.

VeryDarkMan in a video he uploaded on his social media pages alleged that Governor Alia requested a quotation from Brim’s Auto on August 19, 2025, for nine official vehicles.

According to the influencer, the order included a Toyota Hilux 2024 model which cost ₦90m, a Toyota Hiace 2025 model priced at ₦135m, and seven Toyota Prado Land Cruisers estimated at ₦140m each, making the total to ₦1.205bn.

VeryDarkMan alleged that the governor endorsed the quotation the following day. “This is your red pen. You approved it on the 20th of August 2025,” he said, adding that the endorsement indicated the governor’s direct involvement.

He narrated that the cars were dispatched to Makurdi after the approval and delivered to the state government. “This is a picture with you and the car dealer, and this is also a video of you when you received those cars,” he said as he displayed images from the handover.

According to the influencer, the agreement was payment on delivery, but instead of releasing the funds, the dealer was told to pay a compulsory tender fee. “They are going to pay a compulsory tender fee, which is 1% of 1.2 billion,” he alleged and Brim’s Auto eventually paid ₦12m to the Benue State Internal Revenue Service.

However, after that, no payment was made to the dealer and three days later, precisely on August 23, some of the vehicles were given to lawmakers. “You presented four of these vehicles that is worth 140 million Naira to four persons, but you have not paid the people that brought these cars,” he said.

The influencer also slammed Benue government officials of introducing unnecessary obstacles. “Some people are telling them to sort their money before they can get their money. Where is that done?” he queried.

He further stated that the car dealer had stretched beyond its capacity so that he can meet the governor’s request.

He said: “Our insight is like five. We collected four from other dealers because we want to have a relationship… We took the risk, put these vehicles on the road. What if kidnappers stopped us on the road and carried those vehicles?”