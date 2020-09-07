Viral Video: Nigerians React As Pastor Ibiyeomie Calls Daddy Freeze Somali Bastard

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has sparked reactions on social media after berating popular media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Daddy Freeze who is known for bashing Nigerian pastors recently attacked Bishop Oyedepo for saying that women should be submissive to their husband.

Reacting to this, Pastor Ibiyeomie in a video that has since gone viral stated that he won’t keep mute while the OAP rubbishes his spiritual father, Oyedepo.

He said: “Insult me, I won’t comment but insult Oyedepo… that b**tard, any day I hear you talk about him… Do they know his (Freeze’s) father? Does Daddy Freeze have a father? Who’s his father?

“That half-caste who is born by a Somalian? The day I hear him insult Oyedepo, I’ll deal with him. Oyedepo may not talk but I can’t be alive and you’d insult my father. I can’t take it.

“I’ll tear you to pieces, b**tard. People who have fathers don’t insult fathers. He’s insulting because he has no father. Does he (Freeze) look like a Nigerian? Somebody they gave birth to on the ship.

“I curse the day he was born, tell him. This should be the last time he’d talk about Oyedepo. A man who is not married; he has no wife. He can’t take care of his home but he’s coming to talk on TV.

“If he has one, let him show us his father’s future. Somebody that is a broadcaster, does he have a good job? I will never be alive to see someone insult my father. You’re not born! I’ll kill, arrest him.”

This development has sparked debate as Nigerians took to twitter as some condemned Pastor Ibiyeomie for using the pulpit to curse while others feel the OAP got what he deserves.

African Examiner captures some of the comment.

@SAMKLEF writes: “Where is your Anointing man if God ? In as much i don’t agree with daddy freeze this man is not a man of God but a man of man…how can u speak In this manner from the pulpit u no even respect God….How una see am?”

@Olaneewaju writes: “Bastard? No father? Doesn’t have a good job? The congregation hailing him? Curse the day he was born? I don’t think Jesus Christ would have acted this way though. A new low from the Pastor. You could have done better by addressing the idealogies Daddy Freeze speak against.”

@nisimimike writes: “Even when Daddy Freeze uses his “freedom of speech” to insult and ridicule others, that is fine right? If it is, then Pastors too have freedom of speech. Do you know Daddy Freeze uses more hash words on people who opposes his views?”

@Zurielcloset writes: “Daddy Freeze abi Freezer should go and sit down sef.. He talks too much and nonsense at same time.. Judgement is of God. All these pastors don’t force anyone to give offering or tithes, If you don’t want to give, don’t give, why insulting pastors? .y’all should go rest abeg.”

iam_dheji@iam_dheji writes: “If what the pastor said daddy freeze is not a lie, I don’t think he is wrong, people should be able to take the amount of *shit* they throw, person wey dey live for glass house no suppose dey throw stone.”

Adéfẹ́mi@femifadipe writes: “Why don’t you tell Oyedepo to become a muslim cleric then, so that you and he can initiate the violence asap on Daddy Freeze. Since the violence turns you on so much.”

Engr. Sunny@IzekweSU writes: “Daddy Freeze is a clout chaser who stays relevant only by “replying” Oyedepo. Let him do same to Muslim clerics and they’ll have him killed..”

BBNaija and other updates@ngoziclara writes: “Pastor Ibiyeomie threatening to kill Daddy Freeze? He also shames him for being divorced, adding that broadcasting is not work. First, this is unChristian. Second, to be coming from the mouth of renowned pastor is shameful. Third, it is a crime to threaten the life of another.”

Wale Gates@walegates writes: “@PABLOESCOBARJN3 Errrrr threatening to kill someone is not “all have sinned” it is a crime. I can assure you that if Freeze was the one that made this statement against Ibiyeomie… DSS, Police & Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn would have been used to drag him to jail.”

WISDOMDOSE @michelbabson writes: “Uncle wale, you should rest, don’t be an hypocrite! What good thing has come out of Daddy Freeze’s entanglements with Bishop and church, he claims to be a Christians, Did you watch his insta live the day hushpupi was arrested?! You will cease to back him.”

Spread the love





















