WAEC Releases 2021 WASSCE Results, Hikes Exam Fees To N18,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has increased registration fees for school candidates for West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from N13,950 to N18,000, beginning from 2022.

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan, made this known while announcing the release of results of the 2021 WASSCE for school candidates on Monday in Lagos.

Areghan said the increment was due to un-abating spiral inflation in the country, worsened devastating effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As can be seen, in the general cost of doing business and the multiplier effect of insecurity in the country which have consequential effects on the cost of our operations, it is no longer possible to continue to provide services with the current fee of N13,950 per candidate.

“We have received approval from the appropriate quarters with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates 2022 to charge N18,000 per candidate.

“We are, therefore, asking all schools principals to collect N18,000 per candidate for registration.

“Any amount beyond this ceiling will not be to our consent or knowledge and will definitely not come to the purse of the West African Examinations Council,” Areghan warned.

The WAEC boss noted that a part of the new fees would go into remunerations enhancement for the various examination functionaries with effect from 2022 as approved by the council’s Governing Board.