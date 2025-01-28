Stay Out Of Kano Affairs, Kwankwaso Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kano State Governor and NNPP leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has slammed the Federal Government and the Kano State Police Command for a false terror alert issued ahead of the annual Maulud celebration.

The annual event, which honoured Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, the spiritual leader of the Tijjaniyya Sufi Order, happened at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano and irrespective of the police warning, the gathering continued peacefully.

Reacting, Kwankwaso, in a statement on his official X handle on Monday congratulated the Tijjaniyya Order, Emir of Kano Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the success of the event.

He, however, slammed the police for creating a false alarm.

“This alert not only jeopardised the gathering but also put lives at risk by creating palpable fear,” Kwankwaso stated as he described the move as “reckless and unprofessional.”

The former Kano State governor accused the police of collaborating with the Federal Government’s alleged interference in Kano State’s affairs and caution that such actions negates public trust in security alerts.

“Issuing false alerts sets a dangerous precedent, making people less likely to take future warnings seriously,” he said.

He also tasked the police to be professional and refrain from being seen as partisan tools.

“For the umpteenth time, I urge the Federal Government to avoid meddling in affairs strictly under Kano State’s jurisdiction,” he concluded.