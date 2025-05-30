WAEC Students Escape Death After Examination Hall Collapsed In Taraba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students who are sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Government Secondary School, Namnai, in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State escaped death narrowly on Wednesday evening following the collapse of their classrooms in a downpour, which was accompanied by a windstorm.

According to available reports, the students, teachers, corps members, and external supervisors were reportedly trapped in the collapsed structures and were rescued by residents who reacted immediately to the incident.

Many students, male and female, had varying degrees of injuries, and some reportedly suffered fractures to their limbs.

The victims are presently getting treatment at a nearby Primary Healthcare Centre in the town.

A resident, Alhaji DanAzumi Lauris, in an interview with the PUNCH stated that the incident occurred around 6pm, shortly after the second set of students started their exams.

“It was the second batch of students still writing their exams that got trapped. The first set had already finished and left.

“The rain came suddenly with strong winds, and the old classroom structures couldn’t withstand it,” he said.

Lauris further disclosed that the windstorm not only brought down the school buildings but also damaged lots of homes in the community.