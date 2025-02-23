WASH: WaterAid Hands Over Rehabilitated Water Facility To Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its effort towards improving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) access in Enugu state, WaterAid Nigeria, has handed over a water facility it rehabilitated at UmuAdogwa Ulo, Umuida Community, in Igbo Eze North Council Area of the State to the state government for onward presentation to the Community.

The facility was provided by the Enugu state government in 2019, but later became moribund before WaterAid’s intervention.

Speaking Thursday during the official handover of the facility, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, said “Today, we gather to celebrate a remarkable milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) access in Enugu State.

” We are here to hand over a water facility rehabilitated for the use of the people of UmuAdogwa Ulo, Umuida Community.

She explained that “this project is part of the Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery Project, a five-year initiative supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to her, the project, implemented in Bauchi and Enugu states, aimed at providing 40,000 people with clean water, 3,000 with safely managed sanitation, and 16,000 with hygiene services across the 2 states.

The Country Director who was represented by the Enugu state programme lead of WaterAid, Dr. Solomon Akpanufot, stressed that “Our approach combined direct service delivery with hygiene promotion and advocacy to improve access to sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene services.

She disclosed that “Since the first phase of the project was launched in 2021, we have recorded significant achievements in this state as follows: Year One (2021–2022): constructed a motorized borehole with a 20,000-litre storage facility in Umugili-Amufie, providing clean water to 2,500 people.

“Built two blocks of inclusive toilets at Akwata and Gariki Markets, serving 1,500 users.Year Two (2022–2023): Provided a motorized borehole with a 20,000-litre storage facility for Ukwuinyi Community, benefiting 2,430 people.

“Built a Water Easy Toilet (WET) at Community Primary School, Ugwuanyi, serving 420 people.

Year Three (2023–2024): Delivered a motorized borehole with a 40,000-litre storage tank in Mboshi-Aji Community, supplying water to 2,500 people.

The organization she added “installed a solar-powered borehole at Eke Ozzi Market and constructed two female-friendly toilet blocks with accessibility features for people with disabilities, serving 1,500 people.

“Today, we add another milestone to this list with the handing over of a rehabilitated motorized borehole here at UmuAdogwa Ulo.

“This facility, with a 30,000-litre storage tank and powered by a 25 kVA generator, will provide 5,000 people with access to safe water. It was rehabilitated during the three-month No Cost Extension Phase of the project.

“In addition to these hardware installations, this project also:

Strengthened community-level institutions like the Water Consumer Association (WCA) and WASH Committees (WASHCOMs) to manage these facilities for sustainability.

“Conducted hygiene behaviour change (HBC) campaigns, improving hygiene practices among 9,365 residents.

“To the UmuAdogwa Ulo community, this facility is yours. We urge you to protect and manage it diligently, working with the WCA, WASHCOM, and the Igbo Eze North LGA WASH Department to ensure its long-term functionality.

Mere said: “To the Enugu State Government, we call on you to build on this success by replicating these interventions across the state to achieve universal WASH access, in line with the Executive Order 006 signed by the Executive Governor of Enugu State in 2023.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their generous support and unwavering belief in the transformative power of WASH.

The organization equally thanked the Enugu State Government and all its partners for their steadfast collaboration.

“WaterAid is changing the world through the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene. In partnership with local communities and global allies.

“We are determined to reach everyone with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to achieve this” urging the community to own the facility, just as she called on the Council Chairman to replicate the project in other Communities of the locality.

Responding after receiving keys to the facility as well as the document containing the water quality tase result from WaterAid, Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, represented by his Commissioner for water Resources, Dr. Felix Nnamani, expressed appreciation to the donor agency, describing it as a worthy partner.

He said the state government cherishes the robust partnership that had existed between it and WaterAid over the years in the area of WASH, adding that the present administration of governor Peter Mbah is committed in ensuring that Enugu state is free from open defecation in 2030 and provision of water for all, online with the Sustainable Development Goals number 2.

The governor therefore, challenged the local government chairmen to replicate what WaterAid is doing in the state, especially now that they receive their statutory monthly allocation directly from the federal government.

Speaker after speaker who spoke at the event, which included the Special Adviser (SPA) to governor Mbah on donor Relations Hon. Anthony Dubem Onyia (Junior), represented by Barr. Chukwudi Ama, the Council Chairman, Mr. Micheal Uche Ogalla, the state Coordinator, Small Town water supply and sanitation Agency, Mr. Christopher Ogbu, traditional ruler of the Community, Igwe, Felix Atta, amongst others, thanked waterAid for it’s interventions in the state.