WaterAid, Others To Help Enugu Task Force On Sanitation Build Capacity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its technical support to the Enugu state government in her quest of attaining open defecation free status in December, 2025, WaterAid Nigeria, partnership with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation (FMWR&S) in Enugu, built the capacity of members of the state Task Group on Sanitation (STGs) and other stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene WASH sector.

Participants at the two day workshop which was organized in conjunction with the state Water Ministry, UNICEF, and facilitated by (FMWR&S), were also drawn from the state line Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs.

Our Correspondent writes that the (FMWR&S) resource persons were

key technical personnel from its rural sanitation Department and the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign secretariat.

Speaking at the event, WaterAid Country Director, Evelyn Mere, who spoke through Dr. Solomon Akpanufot, the Enugu state programme Lead of the international organization, explained that the workshop was put together to strengthen the capacity of the state Task Group on Sanitation.

“Enugu state government recently formed its State Task Group on Sanitation STGs, for them to be able to deliver their mandates. And this workshop is organized to build their capacity so that they will be able to support the state to end open defecation.

“This is part of waterAid technical support to the state which is in line with the Executive order 006 of the state governor, which seeks to end open defecation across the 17 local government areas of the state.

“So, what we are doing now is part of WaterAid’s contribution to support the state, working with the key Stakeholders at the state and local government levels to end open defecation”

The Country Director stressed that WaterAid, is dedicated to helping people break free from poverty and disease and change their lives for good through improved access to clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene.

According to her, “At present, we work in 28 countries, including Nigeria “,adding that over the years, Enugu State has remained one of our focal states in Nigeria.

“WaterAid has implemented the Sustainable Total Sanitation project and Hygiene Behaviour Change Campaign across many Local Government Areas in Enugu State.

“These interventions focus on supporting government, private sector, civil society organizations, and community structures to champion processes that will improve access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in Enugu

State.

“With the recent revitalizing of the State Task Group on Sanitation (STGS) by the Enugu State government, WaterAid, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Enugu State Ministry of Water Resources, organized this two-day technical workshop to build the capacity of the Enugu (STGS) and selected WASH Stakeholders on

the revised ODF Protocol.

“The workshop is designed to deepen the understanding of the revised National ODF protocol for ending open defecation and revitalize the state’s plan for the attainment of ODF status before the end of 2025.

“The training targets are to build the capacity of the STGS and Some selected officials from line MDAs and CSOs to successfully drive the state agenda of ending

open defecation and ensuring that the 17 LGAs attain ODF status in line with the National ODF

roadmap.

In his remark, Enugu state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Felix Nnamani, thanked waterAid for it’s reliable partnership with the state government over the years in the WASH Sector, stressing that the relationship has indeed yielded tremendous positive result to the state.

Nnamani, who addressed the workshop participants through the Acting Managing Director, Enugu State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency En- RUWASSA, Chika Mbah, said the state government under the watch of governor Peter Mbah, is deeply committed in realizing the state dream of attaining ODF free status in December 2025.

He said the administration is leaving no stone unturned towards realizing the feat, as the needed mechanism is being put in place to ensure that all the 17 Council areas of the state key in and do the needful.

“I want to sincerely thank our development partners, WaterAid and UNICEF for their continuous support to the state in the WASH sector. May I also assure you that the Enugu state government under Governor Peter Mbah’ s watch is determined to ensure that we achieve ODF free status by December 2025”

Two local government areas chairmen in the state, Dr. Ibekaku Onoh, of Enugu North Council area and his Igbo-Etiti counterpart, Dr. Erick Odo, who attended the workshop in persons, said they are more than ready to drive the process of attaining ODF free status in their respective localities in line with governor Mbah’s resolve on the issue.

The Council bosses, assured that the issue of funding support from them won’t be a hindrance to achieving the dream in their respective domains, disclosing that they have functional WASH units in their local government areas.

Among the workshop Resource persons, were WaterAid policy and Advocacy Manager, Theodora Igboaruka, Head, Sanitation and Hygiene implemention, (FMWR&S), Mrs. Chinyere Okolo, and Uche Ukaegbu Berthy of Rural Sanitation Department of same Ministry.

Mrs. Okolo, had in one of her presentations disclosed that a current national WASH report had revealed that 48 percent of Enugu state residents still practice open defecation, adding that only 142 out 774 LGAs in Nigeria have been certified ODF free.

The workshop came to a climax on Saturday with the STGS participants embarking on a field work to some Communities for the practical aspect of the training.