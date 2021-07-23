Buhari Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday In Daura

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari( retd) on Friday returned to Abuja after spending eight days in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, where he, among others, joined his kinsmen to celebrate the Eid- El Kabir.

The President’s aircraft left Umaru Musa International Airport about 4 p.m for Abuja.

Governor Aminu Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tasiu Maigari were among dignitaries who saw him off at the airport.

Before his departure, the President inspected a guard of honor mounted by troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigeran Army and that of the 213 Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Air Force, both in Katsina.

African Examiner recalls that the President arrived Daura last Thursday, while he commissioned a water project in Zobe, Safana Local Government Area of the state and the National Land Development Authority Integrated Farm project in Suduje, Daura Local Government Area of the state during his stay.

A number of personalities, including 12 state governors, the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, also visited him in Daura .

The governors were of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Aminu Masari (Katsina); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Abubakar Bello (Niger); Abubakar Ganduje (Kano); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Benedict Ayade (Cross Rivers); David Umahi (Ebonyi and Muhammed Yahaya (Gombe).























