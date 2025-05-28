We Have Resurrected PDP, Says Bode George

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has said that contrary to speculations, the main opposition party has been resurrected.

“We have already done the resurrection today. An iroko tree doesn’t die, this party is an iroko tree because the tap root is so deep,” George said.

He accused some politicians of being selfish, arguing that they have deviated from the dreams of the party’s founding fathers.

“We have learnt a lesson and that lesson was the beginning of the meeting yesterday and today. What it reminded me was the peak of our existence as a political party. I left the chambers feeling reinvigorated,” he stated.

“The PDP NEC meeting was the realisation of the failures and things that we have done. This party is not a party for one individual, no individual can claim ownership of this party.”

According to George, the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, called on PDP members to eschew selfishness and rather be selfless.

“We must perpetually build on selfless leaders. We must have more selfless leaders and less selfish leaders. That was resonating and what he said today,” George added.

When asked if he would dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he vehemently said no.

Rather, he faulted the policies of President Bola Tinubu and decried the hardship in the country.

He also said that the APC did not win the 2023 presidential election, arguing that the electoral process was not in good shape.