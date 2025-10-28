We’ll Crush Election Violence in Anambra — Ribadu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has cautioned that any act of violence in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election will receive a commensurate response from security agencies.

Ribadu, represented by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, director of internal security at the office of the NSA, stated this on Tuesday in a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

He stated that the federal government has established robust security measures to make sure that the election is peaceful.

He stated that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies are fully ready to make sure that there is safety before, during, and after the poll.

“As we prepare for the Anambra state governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures,” he said.

“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process.”

Ribadu also pointed out that political leaders and candidates must be responsible for peace and cautioned that “any form of violence during the elections will be met with a strong, uncompromising response”.

Joash Amupitan, INEC chairman, also disclosed that the commission is fully ready for the November 8 election, adding that logistics and security arrangements have been concluded.

“With just 11 days to the Anambra governorship election, the commission is confident in affirming its full preparedness for the polls,” he said.

“We plan to deploy 24,000 personnel, with voting taking place in 5,718 of the state’s 5,720 polling units.”

Amupitan tasked security agencies to continue protecting electoral officials and voters as he warned against vote-buying and voter inducement.

“Security agents cannot afford to create an environment that allows vote buyers to operate,” he added.

“Together, let us combat vote-buying, uphold the values of democracy, and work relentlessly for the credibility of our elections.”