We’ll Not Lift PMS For Depot Owners Selling Above N148.77 – NUPENG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), says its members will not lift products for depot owners selling Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) above official depot price of N148.77.

NUPENG’s Secretary General, Mr Afolabi Olawale stated this in an interview on Tuesday in Lagos.

“One of the lines of action we are going to take is any depot that is not selling at the official rate, our members will not carry their products,“he said.

African Examiner reports that the union on Feb. 26, issued a 24-hour Ultimatum with effect from midnight, Feb. 27 to marketers to revert to the official rate of N148.77.

The union had accused the marketers of exploiting Nigerians by selling PMS from the depots at prices far above the official rate.

Olawale said:”Depot owners are not the ones directly importing the products and are taking products from NNPC.

“Nobody has given official statements that PMS is no longer under subsidy regime and in that wise, the general public cannot be buying products at N250, N220, N180, from the depot.

“We are asking all these depot owners to stop exploiting the general public and sell at official rate, “he said.

NAN