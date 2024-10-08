Why Any Politician That Can’t Fight For His People Like Fubara Should Step Aside – Kenneth Okonkwo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, showed doggedness in the just ended LGA elections in the state.

Okonkwo heaped praises on Fubara for making sure that the elections took place against all odds.

The actor turned lawyer stated this in a television interview saying that he no longer works with politicians who cannot fight for their rights and supporters like Fubara.

It is worth recalling that Okonkwo who was the campaign spokesperson of the Labour Party politically severed ties with Peter Obi saying that he no longer had confidence in the former Anambra State governor who is the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

According to the thespian, Obi did not support the efforts of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in “fighting criminals” who wanted to “hijack” LP.

Okomkwo said: “If you’re not willing to take the risk that is attached to any profession, step aside so that people who are given that mind by God will go ahead and serve God in that capacity.

“If you’re a politician and you can’t stand for your people that voted for you, and because you don’t want to die, step aside. Because that’s what the job entails.

“Any politician that is not behaving like Siminalayi Fubara — who resists and protests when his rights are trampled upon, knowing that our judicial system and our electoral system have failed us, no matter the risk to his person — I will not speak for that politician again, and I maintain it.

“And you can see what is happening, because we(LP) can’t go forward. If Sim Fubara had been saying ‘calm down, calm down’, do you know where Rivers state would have been?

“He said he’s ready for them. He’s fully prepared. The election must go on. The election must hold. Winners must be declared. They will be sworn in and whatever is going to happen, let it happen.

“I’m looking for leaders who would say ‘nobody will rig my election, and if you rig my election, I will fight, and let us come out and fight’.”

He also stated that he is still a member of the Labour Party.

He said: “When I was a spokesman in 2023, I did my job credibly, and we convinced Nigerians on what we believe is right. But you can see that in Nigeria, you not only have to have the power to win elections, you have to have the power to defend your election.

“So, anybody that does not have that spirit or power to defend the votes in a manner that you would say, whatever happens to me as a person, let it happen, I am not willing to speak any further for the person.

“I am not betraying anybody because I am still a member of the Labour Party and you can see I’m still fighting that the Labour Party should be consolidated because Nigerians are looking for alternatives.”