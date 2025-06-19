Why I Regret Campaigning For Tinubu In 2023 – Actor Alapini

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Ganiu Nofiu, also known as Alapini, says that he regrets his decision to campaign for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Alapini stated this as the county struggles with economic hardship and insecurity, saying that he campaigned for Tinubu, accompanied by some of his other colleagues, based on his previous contribution in Lagos and also in the Yoruba movie industry.

Expressing regret, the actor frowned that he was not being compensated or recognised for his efforts.

Alapini, speaking in his latest interview on ‘African A-List’, also questioned why the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, carries out philanthropic works in the Northern part of the country, “neglecting the southwest”.

He said, “We had to abandon our work for two months to campaign for Tinubu in 2023. We led the campaign genuinely because of Nigerians’ well-being and not for personal gain.

“We supported and committed ourselves to the campaign thinking our Messiah had come because we loved Tinubu following his positive contribution to the industry.



And we were not compensated, this is two years of his administration. Probably they are not yet in the right frame of mind to do so.

“Will Seyi Tinubu say he didn’t see the old actors during the campaigning? We were more than 100, both old and young that campaigned for Tinubu. We walked around campaigning without being given anything for it. We just did all of that out of love.

“But Seyi is running around the northern part of Nigeria to pay their hospital bills. Aren’t there sick people in Yoruba land (Southwest) too? How many hospitals has he visited in Yoruba land?”