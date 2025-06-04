Why I visited Tinubu – Bakare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has opened up on his reason for visiting President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday at his residence in Lagos State.

Bakare, while speaking to journalists, stated that his discussion with the president was about national development and the future of the country, as he wants the best possible collaboration between the North and South in Nigeria.

He said, “It’s not about just reservations. It’s about how the country will go well.

“My personal vision is to see a nation that works in my lifetime, and those things I’ve discussed with Mr President, they’re not hidden things.

“But I’ve learned that when you discuss with the person in charge, you leave it with him to do whatsoever he wills with what you have suggested.

“So I’ve had a private conversation with Mr President and I’m glad that he received me well and I trust that God will help our nation.”

Bakare also stated that he looked forward to a peaceful and united Nigeria.

He said: “I’d like to see Nigerians being their brother’s keeper. I like to see good collaboration between the best of the north and the best of the south to steer Nigeria in the right direction. I’d like to see predictable progress in our nation.

“We have danced around some subjects for too long a time; it’s time to take concrete action to ensure that the masses of our country do not live in abject poverty, that’s all.”