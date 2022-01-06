Why I Won’t Disclose My Preferred 2023 Candidate – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari said he would not disclose his preferred successor for personal reasons.

Besides, he said it would be too early to anoint a successor, adding that if he disclosed his preferred candidate, the person may be eliminated before the 2023 general election.

President Buhari spoke on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’.

When asked to name his successor, the President, who first said he did not have anybody in mind, said he would not disclose the identity of the person.

He said: “I don’t have any favourite for 2023 and if I do, I won’t reveal his identity because if I do, he may be eliminated before the election. I better keep it secret”.

President Buhari, who defended his decision not to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill, said he would sign the bill once the legislators correct the identified anomalies.

Buhari said: “Personally, I don’t support direct primaries. Let the people be given options and let them choose the option that is best for them.

He added: “I didn’t tell the legislators what I didn’t like. All I said is that, there should be options and once that is done, I will sign.”