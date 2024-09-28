Why Kwankwaso Would’ve Been Better Nigerian President Than Tinubu – Galadima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima, has stated that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would have made a better president than Bola Tinubu.

Galadima stated this when he appeared on Channels Television lamenting on the poor level of development in the country.

Galadima said: “Rabiu Kwankwaso would have done better than Tinubu because we can even export Seun to CNN or Aljazeera to earn dollars.

“All these Java that you people are shouting about, we will train Nigerians deliberately and send them out. This is what India did. When we were young, the then Federal government was employing Indians to come and teach.

“Sometimes, you find an Indian with masters degree but don’t know how to ride a bicycle. It’s remittances from all over the world they used to develop IT, medical sciences, and today, of the conglomerates in the world, 70 per cent are Indians.

“Nobody is interested in developing Nigeria, only interested in developing his pocket.

“We can change this through mindset and show example as a leader. Come down to the grassroot, go to Kano and see how Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre is training people.”