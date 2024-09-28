W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Why Kwankwaso Would’ve Been Better Nigerian President Than Tinubu – Galadima

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Saturday, September 28th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima, has stated that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would have made a better president than Bola Tinubu.

Galadima stated this when he appeared on Channels Television lamenting on the poor level of development in the country.

Galadima said: “Rabiu Kwankwaso would have done better than Tinubu because we can even export Seun to CNN or Aljazeera to earn dollars.

“All these Java that you people are shouting about, we will train Nigerians deliberately and send them out. This is what India did. When we were young, the then Federal government was employing Indians to come and teach.

“Sometimes, you find an Indian with masters degree but don’t know how to ride a bicycle. It’s remittances from all over the world they used to develop IT, medical sciences, and today, of the conglomerates in the world, 70 per cent are Indians.

“Nobody is interested in developing Nigeria, only interested in developing his pocket.

“We can change this through mindset and show example as a leader. Come down to the grassroot, go to Kano and see how Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre is training people.”

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98054

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

SHELL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us