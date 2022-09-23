Why PDP Can’t Suspend Me – Gov. Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has dared the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to suspend him from the opposition party.

This development is coming after talks within the party saying that nobody is bigger than the party and that Gov. Wike may be suspended.

African Examiner recalls that Gov. Wike has remained vocal concerning some party leaders over calls for the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The Rivers State political leader recently led some leaders of the party to pull out from the presidential campaign council of the PDP as they insisted that Ayu must go.

Speaking in a live media chat in Port Harcourt on Friday, Gov. Wike said, “I beg them today, they shouldn’t waste time. They should call a NEC meeting and say the

Governor of Rivers State, you’re hereby suspended from the party.

“Anything you see you take. They know what I will do.

“Nobody has the monopoly of making problems.”