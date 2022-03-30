Why Politics Won’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Kukah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has highlighted that lack of knowledge among those in the corridors of power is the cause for the lack of good governance in the country and not politics.

Kukah disclosed this on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State.

The Catholic bishop also kicked against the unfortunate trend of tribal and religious discrimination in the academic circle and called for understanding among those involved.

“I want to end by making a point. If the Universities do not sit up and the respect and respectability do not come back to the universities, which are the highest level of education and knowledge, nothing will happen in Nigeria.

“I don’t mean disrespect, but we know that only with the late Yar’adua may his soul rest in peace, was the first Nigerian President with a university certificate, to tell you how serious our situation is.

“So whenever I have the opportunity, I like to encourage members of the university community because they are engaged in a long-suffering job that the country itself does not recognize and appreciate.

“We will continue to hope and pray that sooner than later, the whole problem about the relationship between federal and state government and the university

community will be a thing of the past. Because frankly if this does not happen, politics will not change our country, it is only knowledge that can change our society” he stated.