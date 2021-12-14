Why We Open Our 3rd Branch Of SPA Lavender In Enugu – CEO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of Spa Lavender, Sanus Per Aquam (SPA) has said it opened its new state of the Art health farm facility in Enugu, with a view to be attending to the health related issues of customers.

The facility situated inside the new Carlton Swiss Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, was officially inaugurated on Sunday by the Anglican Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Rt. Rev. (Dr) Benson Chukwuwinke

Owned by Empress Patricia Baywood-Ibe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization, the new Centre is the third branch in Enugu.

According to her, the facility is a one stop shop where you get everything you need about your health.”

“Lavender isn’t a massage centre, we offer beauty treatments, slimming programmes, membership to our gyms and we also have luxury apartments where you can relax, revitalise and rejuvenate.

“We are here to aid you in taking away stress from your body after the days job.”

She added that what differentiates SPA Lavender from others, is that they’re a ‘Health Farm’ unlike others that offer just massaging services.

“We’re not a massage centre unlike most of the SPAs out there. We’re a health farm. The moment you step into SPA Lavender, we’re very conscious of your health.

“The first thing we do is to check your blood pressure because, though SPA helps you to relax, there are some pressure points that shouldn’t be touched when your blood pressure is high.

“Being a health centre, we don’t encourage you to go into some physical exercise which massage is part of it.

” We want to know your health status and check even your sugar level so we can advise you appropriately. You will leave SPA Lavender better than when you entered.”

She noted that they do not offer ‘happy hour’ rather, they have other exclusive services they offer.

The CEO disclosed that Massage ‘n’ Synchro, Massage Royal, Cream Massage, Sirodhara, Weight Loss Programmes, Ayurvedic India Health Treatments, Aromatic Full Body Massage, Swedish Delight Reflexology, Thai and Hot Stone Massage, Soothing Back and lots more.

She listed other regular service they offer to include, full manicure and pedicure, beautifying waxing services, facial and skin care, body exfoliation, body polish, Unisex salon services, treading, Moroccan and Turkish Hammam, Body Wrap, Stream Bath, Sauna Jacuzz, herbal steam and lots more.

Present at the colourful event were the immediate past Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye Enugu state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Chief Ugonna Ibeh amongst other dignitaries.