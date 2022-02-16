Widow Petition Enugu CP, CLO Over Harassment, Ejection From Late Husband’s Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A middle aged widow, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Virginia Ngene, a native of Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu -South Council area, has cried out to the state Commissioner of police for help, over alleged continued harassment, intimidation, and threat to eject her and children from her late husband’s country home by some members of the family.

The Widow, a local farmer, alleged that Mr. Sunday Ugwueneh Chukwuma Eneh and one Mrs. Chinyere Eneh, have been intimidating and making life unbearable for her and the children after the death of her late husband, Mr. Ngene, who died in 2018.

Mrs. Ngene, in a petition to the Enugu State Commissioner police (CP) Lawal Abubakar, written on her behalf by the Civil Liberties Organization CLO, said the aforementioned family relations have continued to issue her illegal quit notice in her late husband’s house, through an Enugu based lawyer, Barrister B.C. Nwobodo.

She further accused Mr. Eneh and co of trying to use every available tactics, including unlawful means, to chase her and children away from the said home, appealing to the Enugu police Commissioner to come to their rescue, by wading into the matter, before it degenerates into something terrible.

According to the petition signed by the Enugu state publicity Secretary of CLO, Comrade Odiegwu Michael, and made available to African Examiner on Wednesday, the development is a pure “act of harassment, intimidation and conspiracy.

The statement read in parts: “Sir, it is with heavy heart and total surprise to press home this complaint, which is bitter to hear, cultivated by the suspects.

“CLO, seriously view this as a deliberate attempt not to allow the petitioner, a widow, to live her normal life, and enjoy what her husband left for her and the children.

“We have equally approached the man at the centre stage and other family members for peace to reign, but all efforts we made to reach them prove abortive, hence we are urging you to avert what may likely become a homicide.

“The human Rights organization equally urged the Enugu police boss, to use his good office in ensuring that the life of the widow and children are not endangered, adding that there is need for all the accused persons in the matter to be invited for questioning.

“They should explain the reason why they are taking laws into their hands against a defenseless illiterate widow” it stated.

” CLO, was informed that every steps have been taken by the Community which requested the principal suspect to come with clarity to prove that the said house in dispute was built by him.

“It is said that the principal suspect have always ignored the invitation extended to him by the Community Heads for prove of ownership.

Rather, he preferred conspiring with a lawyer to be writing quit notice/ alleged threat letter to the Widow.

But when contacted on phone, the principal accused person, Chief Eneh, denied any wrong doing, dismissing all the allegations leveled against him by the widow.

He maintained that the said disputed three rooms and parlour Bungalow property do not belong to the Widow’s late husband as she is claiming, rather, was built by a late family uncle.

Chief Eneh, who spoke in Igbo language told Our Correspondent to ask the Widow why was her late husband’s remains not buried in the compound of the disputed building if truly he was the original owner.