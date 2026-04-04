Wike Backs Down, Explains Threat to TV Anchor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has clarified his controversial comment about Seun Okinbaloye, saying he did not mean it literally.

Wike had earlier said he would have “broken his TV screen and shot” the Channels Television anchor over remarks about a one-party system in Nigeria. The statement sparked criticism, with Amnesty International describing it as “reckless and violent.”

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the minister said the comment was exaggerated and not intended as a real threat.

According to the statement, Wike and Okinbaloye have since spoken on the phone, and the journalist understood the context of the remark.

Olayinka explained that the minister was expressing frustration, accusing Okinbaloye of taking a political stance instead of remaining neutral as an interviewer.

He added that Wike’s statement was made in a hyperbolic manner to emphasise his point and had no violent intent.

The aide also noted that Wike had already clarified his position during the live television programme, where journalists present reportedly treated the comment lightly.

He urged the public not to misinterpret the statement or use it for political purposes.