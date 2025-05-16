Wike, Fubara Supporters Clash At Town Hall Meeting In Port Harcourt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was some drama in Port Harcourt on Friday when supporters of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and those of the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, clashed in Port Harcourt.

The incident occurred during a town hall meeting which had supporters of both sides as well as other Rivers natives and residents in attendance.

Different attendees took turns to speak, expressing their views on the political crisis in the state. Trouble started when the President General of Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), Bright Amaewhule, took the stage and made the following comments “there’s no indigene of Rivers State that will not recognize the role GDI played in the emergence of Sim Fubara as governor of Rivers State. Before the campaign proper, we moved Sim from one local government to another, not the honorable minister.

“GDI was the group that propelled Sim into being accepted by the people of Rivers State even when he was rejected by the people who claim to be his brothers and sisters.

“Even those who now came around him after he had become governor, asking him not to listen to any other person, asking him not to be loyal to the political party that brought him. These were the problems.”

Following the GDI president’s comments, the Rivers Labor Party Chairman, Hilda Dokubo, who was sitting in the front row, got up and walked out saying, “I can’t sit here and listen to this”. She was later prevailed upon by the organizers to return to her seat.

The next speaker was Mr Kenwell Ibanibo, who while responding to Mr Amaewhule’s comments said, “I’ve heard the GDI Chairman say they supported Sim Fubara to become governor, but I’m asking you what did he do to warrant the 1st impeachment attempt after just 5 months?

“The point is somebody somewhere who thinks he’s the owner of Rivers state, took this position and influenced the impeachment”

At this moment, supporters of the FCT Minister led by Chibike Ikenga, the factional Rivers APC Chairman, interjected. They started remonstrating with Mr Ibanibo who kept insisting “you spoke, I didn’t interrupt you”.

Hot words were being exchanged by supporters of both groups, with a Wike supporter heard shouting “insult Wike now! Una go still beg, una go still come lie down. Person wey lie down never stand up una Dey talk!” To which the now returned Hilda Dokubo fired back “Him no go lie down! I say him no go lie down!” “No be Wike lie down for somewhere so!?”

As the melee went on, the anchor tried multiple times to regain control of the situation, appealing to everyone to take their seats. Even Mr Jake Epelle could be seen trying to calm frayed nerves as he appealed to the agitated individuals to sheath their swords. The tense situation even led to the bouncers coming into the hall and taking up strategic positions as they watched the tense situation.

After minutes of shouting and remonstration, Mr Ibanibo volunteered to temporarily leave the stage for peace to reign, this served to calm the tensions and the town hall continued.

That wasn’t the end of it though as there was a terse exchange when popular Niger Delta activist, Ann-Kio Briggs was interrupted by Mr Ikenga. She curtly shut him down saying, “I don’t know when you spoke, but I did not interrupt you, please leave me be. If I don’t speak for you, I speak for myself”.

Incidents like this highlight the tensions still simmering underneath in the state and fragility of the peace brought about by the state of emergency.

It is not clear what will come from the ongoing peace and reconciliation process that’s currently ongoing, but if this is anything to go by, then it could still be some way off.