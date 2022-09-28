Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Others Shun PDP Campaign Inauguration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, all believed to be loyal to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, including Wike, on Wednesday, boycotted the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council and book launch in honour of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Also absent from the event was the National Chairman of the PDP who, according to the Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, was absent as a result of ill-health.

Other PDP governors believed to be loyal to the party’s presidential candidate were, however, in attendance.

They include: Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Diri Duoye of Bayelsa State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The Delta State governor and running mate to Atiku, Ifeanyi Okowa, was also present at the event.